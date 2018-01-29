OMERS expands cryptocurrency presence with $50-million Ethereum public company offering

Ontario pension giant OMERS is pushing further into the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency business through the creation of an Ethereum-focused public company that is planning to raise $50-million.

Newly-formed Ethereum Capital Inc. announced Monday morning that it is launching a private placement co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC Capital Markets to sell 20 million subscription receipts for $2.50 each. Its plan is to then amalgamate with publicly-listed B.C. shell company Movit Media Corp., with investors set to receive one share in Movit for each Ethereum Capital receipt after the offering's anticipated closing date of Feb. 16. The combined firm will be known as Ethereum Capital Corp.

Ethereum Capital's strategy is to acquire Ether, the cryptocurrency native to the Ethereum digital platform, and by buying controlling stakes in Ethereum-based businesses. Ethereum is a token-based blockchain platform for building decentralized applications and facilitating transactions without an intermediary and Ether is the system's unit of payment.

It has been the technology of choice for many digital token creators, including Waterloo, Ont.-based instant messenger Kik Interactive, fuelling the boom for initial coin offerings. The system has also been given credibility by the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, a group of blockchain supporters including major global businesses such as Mastercard, Microsoft, J.P. Morgan and Bank of Nova Scotia.

The company was created by OMERS as well as OMERS-backed exchange traded funds manager Purpose Investments, led by Som Seif, an OMERS-backed startup called Citizen Hex that buys and sells Ethereum digital tokens, and L4 Ventures, a Toronto blockchain incubator advised by Ethereum's Canadian creator, Vitalik Buterin.

John Ruffolo, executive managing director of OMERS' platform investments arm, said in an interview that "the thing we're extremely excited about is that we believe Ethereum is going to be one of the foundational building blocks" in the blockchain space. He added OMERS is focusing "on the underlying crypto assets, not the crypto currency per se" such as bitcoin. "As venture capitalists we continue to place bets on the underlying entrepreneurial businesses, not currency speculation."

The proposed deal is similar in some ways to last year's aborted $100-million offering by NextBlock Global Ltd., led by Alex Tapscott, which was also set to invest in private blockchain companies and cryptocurrencies until news reports revealed that its marketing materials misidentified advisers to the fund who had not agreed to serve in their purported role. In both cases, CIBC and Canaccord were hired as underwriters and followed a similar go-public strategy by way of a reverse takeover of a publicly traded shell company. The NextBlock deal was quickly pulled in early November after the embarrassing revelations about its advisers.

Other cryptocurrency and blockchain-based ventures with wide-ranging applications have increasingly sought to come to market using the reverse takeover model, particularly on the TSX Venture Exchange. The model allows these businesses to avoid the cost and regulatory burden of creating long prospectuses and, as happened in the dot-com bubble, has seen junior commodities firms and other companies from unrelated industries transform themselves into hot cryptocurrency plays.

Movit itself started as a capital pool in 2009 before buying a maker of home workout and golf tutorial DVDs and later acquiring an app maker that eliminated roaming fees from incoming calls. It shut that business in 2016 and had no revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30, $41,400 in assets and an accumulated deficit of $16.8-million.

There is also a growing concern by financial system and market regulators in Canada and the U.S. about the great crypto rush. Earlier this month U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton warned that public companies "with no meaningful track record" in blockchain activities or changing their names to reflect a cryptocurrency tilt would be scrutinized to ensure they were onside with securities laws. In Canada, it is expected that provincial securities regulators will monitor the cryptocurrency space more closely this year, and demand higher transparency and disclosure from initial coin offerings. In a presentation to prospective investors obtained by The Globe and Mail, Ethereum Capital notes the "uncertain and evolving" regulatory and legal frameworks surrounding blockchain technologies and digital assets as a risk for the company.

Ethereum Capital is coming out of the gates boasting some of the top names in the nascent North American cryptocurrency technology and investment space as advisers on its board, which it says "will provide Ethereum Capital with a unique flow of opportunities." Company directors include: Mr. Ruffolo; Citizen Hex CEO Ben Roberts; Joey Krug, co-chief investment officer of early San Francisco blockchain investment fund Pantera Capital; respected Vancouver venture capitalist Boris Wertz of Version One Ventures, an investor in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase; L4 co-founder Liam Horne; and Michael Conn, managing partner of Quail Creek Partners, a Los Angeles-area adviser to hedge funds, fintech and blockchain companies and a former managing director with investment giant TCW Group.

Mr. Ruffolo said the group was "very carefully selected" based on the value the advisers bring to the space, adding: "We all know each other."

Mr. Conn will serve as CEO while Mr. Seif will serve as chairman of Ethereum Capital and co-chief investment officer, along with Mr. Roberts.

"Our goal is to build a technology company that is the central hub of business on the Ethereum network," Mr. Seif said in an interview. He said the company intends to begin by buying Ether and that ownership of the digital currency "will become strategic" to making investing in businesses to build out its presence in the space.

Mr. Seif said the idea to create Ethereum Capital stemmed from conversations he had with Mr. Roberts last year after Purpose, OMERS and Version One backed Citizen Hex with a private venture capital investment. The idea, he said, was to build a central Ethereum business platform, which led them to court "key individuals" in the space to serve as advisers and board members.