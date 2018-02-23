OMERS posts 11.5-per-cent return, tightens funding gap

Efforts made by the pension plan for Ontario municipal employees to reshape its investment portfolio seem to be paying off as the fund produced a 11.5-per-cent return in 2017.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) said Friday that solid gains in the value of both public and private market investments boosted returns, moving the fund closer to being able to meet its pension obligations to members far into the future. In 2017, OMERS paid $4-billion in monthly benefits out to 150,000 retirees.

The plan reduced its funding shortfall last year, bringing its funded status to 94 per cent as result of both investment returns and member and employer contributions. That compared with 93.4 per cent in 2016. This is the fifth consecutive year OMERS has tightened the gap. In 2010, the pension fund said it planned to eliminate the deficit by 2025.

"Our strategy is working," said Michael Latimer, chief executive officer of OMERS, in a statement. "We are committed to meeting the pension promise over the long term."

In recent years, OMERS has made adjustments to its investment approach, including buying up more private assets such as infrastructure and adjusting its stakes in public-market assets. Net assets grew by $9.8-billion last year, to $95-billion as of Dec. 31.

OMERS said its public equity holdings posted gains of 14.7 per cent, infrastructure earned 12.3 per cent and total fixed income investments returned 4.3 per cent in 2017.