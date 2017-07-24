Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bank towers are seen on Bay Street in Toronto's financial district in 2010. (Adrien Veczan/The Canadian Press)
OMERS Private Equity has signed a deal to sell software company Civica to investment manager Partners Group for £1.055-billion or roughly $1.72-billion.

The private equity arm of Ontario pension fund acquired Civica in 2013 when it was valued at 390 million pounds.

Civica provides business software to both government organizations and the private sector in highly regulated sectors around the world.

OMERS manages investments on behalf of 470,000 members from city governments, school boards, emergency services and local agencies across Ontario.

