Onex, Brookfield eye Swiss flexible workspace operator IWG

Two Canadian investment managers and long-time competitors may work together on a deal combining two of their specialties: office property and building businesses.

Toronto's Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Onex Corp. are mulling a cash bid for Swiss-headquartered flexible workspace operator IWG PLC, which has about 3,000 locations in more than 100 countries. IWG has a market capitalization of £2.3-billion, or $3.9-billion.

On Wednesday, the board of IWG said that funds managed by Brookfield and Onex had together made an "indicative proposal" to potentially buy the business. The company added that no deal is certain, and the consortium would need to formally announce its intention to make an offer by 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, as mandated by the code governing British public takeovers.

Story continues below advertisement

IWG's business is focused on the growing slice of the global market for office real estate that is rejecting five- and 10-year leases in favour of more flexible and non-traditional workplaces. Like so many other industries, the office-space market is confronting some disruption. Companies such as IWG (which stands for International Workplace Group) and WeWork are catering to startups and businesses in technology and other creative fields that want to be more nimble and digitally mobilized.

IWG's customers range from giants such as Google Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., down to individual users, and all these clients have come to view office space almost like a service. Customers can rent space by the day, week or year, or even just briefly book meeting space. And part of the IWG's business model includes bringing in external landlord partners and investors.

Confirmation that the Canadian investors were circling prompted IWG's shares to soar 27 per cent on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, reversing some of the slump that IWG's stock fell into this past fall when growth targets were slashed. IWG said in October that its 2017 profits would fall short of last year's earnings, causing its stock price to drop by more than 30 per cent.

"There is clearly strong growth potential in the market and this partly explains the increased capital that competitors are throwing at the sector," said Andrew Brooke, an analyst in the RBC Dominion Securities U.K. office, in a note to clients after the new estimates were released. "We believe the only way for investors to see the true potential cash flow and profit characteristics of the business is for the company to take a more balanced view of growth."

Mr. Brooke said that IWG's sales from its brands such as Regus, Spaces and Open Office are 10 times greater than its nearest competitor. But he added that a recent market warning of weaker profits, for which natural disasters and soft market conditions in London as a result of Brexit were blamed, prompted questions about how well IWG can weather the competition.

Brookfield's commercial real estate arm, Brookfield Property Partners, is already a champion of office space in London, where it has 19 properties, including the Canary Wharf estate, one of London's major business districts. The company also has a strong presence across North America – IWG's largest market – and in Asia and in countries such as Brazil and Australia. In total, Brookfield owns, develops and manages 261 office properties with 131 million square feet of of space in the office sector.

Owning IWG would combine Brookfield's strength in real estate ownership and management with Onex's private-equity prowess. The firm has had a busy December, with its funds investing undisclosed amounts in convention centre operator SMG Holdings Inc. and packaging designer IntraPac International Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In November, Onex said it had raised $7.15-billion (U.S.) for a new fund called Onex Partners V, exceeding its fundraising target with backing from large public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors. Onex's businesses have $45-billion in assets.

Brookfield declined to comment on the news and Onex did not respond to a request for comment.

Many of the country's largest investors – the top pension funds – have become known for partnering with each other and other international players. But Brookfield and Onex, while happy to take on a pension fund partner, have typically been viewed as competitors and a successful deal for IWG would mark their first major collaborative investment. At the same time, news that there is interest in IWG may prompt other investors or consortiums to make a bid for the company.