Ontario, B.C. job markets won’t go bust from a housing correction: report

A new report says the real estate boom in Ontario and British Columbia has been a boon for housing-related jobs, but a home-price correction won't trigger a major bust for the labour markets in those provinces.
DBRS says in a report today that the hot housing markets in B.C. and Ontario boosted job growth over the last decade in sectors such as construction, home-related retail and real estate by 28 per cent – faster than other parts of Canada.
The ratings agency says if house prices fall dramatically, other sectors of the economy should be able to absorb those jobs thanks to strong economic growth and steady population gains.
But, DBRS analyst Michael Heydt says risks to household wealth, consumer appetite and investment remain.
Still, Heydt says the pace of related job growth in Ontario and B.C. was not as rapid as what U.S. states saw between 1996 and 2006 leading up to the financial crisis.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨