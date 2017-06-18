The Ontario construction industry is bracing for considerable change following the introduction of legislation intended to ensure contractors and tradespeople are paid in a timely manner.

A wide-ranging update to the Construction Lien Act, the first since 1983, moved through first reading in the Ontario legislature on May 31. If passed, the bill would change how both private and public construction contracts are managed, introducing new dispute resolution mechanisms and putting limits on how long it takes to pay contractors.

