Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Construction workers on a site in downtown Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Construction workers on a site in downtown Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Ontario construction bill seen as ‘critical’ for industry Add to ...

Subscribers Only

MARK RENDELL

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Ontario construction industry is bracing for considerable change following the introduction of legislation intended to ensure contractors and tradespeople are paid in a timely manner.

A wide-ranging update to the Construction Lien Act, the first since 1983, moved through first reading in the Ontario legislature on May 31. If passed, the bill would change how both private and public construction contracts are managed, introducing new dispute resolution mechanisms and putting limits on how long it takes to pay contractors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular