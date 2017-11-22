Ontario passes $15 minimum wage

Ontario will move ahead with implementing $15 minimum wage by 2019, and enact other new worker-focused rules even sooner, as lawmakers passed a series of revised employment laws at Queen's Park Wednesday after years of research and debate.

The labour reforms include requirements that employers pay part-time, casual and temporary employees the same rate as full-time employees for the same job; that employers must pay workers three hours' wages for shifts cancelled with less than 48 hours notice; and extending personal emergency leave, including two paid days, to all workers. Minimum wage will reach $14 next Jan. 1 before hitting $15 a year later.

The province's business community have continually chimed in with consternation since the process reached the legislature last Spring, arguing that the measures will raise costs so much that they'll have to hire less and raise prices for consumers to make up for the difference. Toronto-Dominion Bank researchers said in September that the minimum-wage increase alone could cost the province as many as 90,000 jobs as the rise through reduced hiring and greater automation.

Ontario faces an election in 2018. The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have said that they support $15 minimum wage but would delay its implementation.

