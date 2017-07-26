Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

OpenText Corporation chairman Tom Jenkins speaks in Ottawa in this file photo. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
WATERLOO — The Canadian Press

Business software company OpenText has signed a deal to buy Guidance Software in a deal that values the forensic security firm at US$222-million.

Under the deal, the Waterloo, Ont.-based firm has agreed to pay US$7.10 per share for Guidance Software.

OpenText says the acquisition is expected to complement its portfolio of software and services and broaden its capabilities.

