Business software company OpenText has signed a deal to buy Guidance Software in a deal that values the forensic security firm at US$222-million.
Under the deal, the Waterloo, Ont.-based firm has agreed to pay US$7.10 per share for Guidance Software.
OpenText says the acquisition is expected to complement its portfolio of software and services and broaden its capabilities.Report Typo/Error
- Open Text Corp$33.93+0.59(+1.76%)
- Guidance Software Inc$7.14+0.23(+3.41%)
- Updated July 26 11:05 AM -4GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.