Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. is recommending shareholders vote against the proposed takeover of Canadian forestry products company Tembec Inc. by Rayonier Advanced Materials, throwing more cold water on a deal that appears to be losing traction with investors.

The recommendation from Glass Lewis follows public opposition to the transaction by two of Tembec’s biggest shareholders, Oaktree Capital Management and Restructuring Capital Associates, who said Rayonier’s $320-million (U.S.) offer is too low.

The investors together hold about 37 per cent of Tembec’s shares, enough to scuttle the deal in a vote scheduled for July 27. Oaktree is soliciting proxies from Tembec shareholders against the proposed transaction.

“We believe that Oaktree makes a credible argument that Rayonier could likely justify paying a higher purchase price,” Glass Lewis said in a report dated July 18. “The significant increase in the price of Rayonier shares following the transaction announcement suggests Rayonier may be underpaying for the company and could afford to share more of the potential value with Tembec shareholders, in our view.”

Glass Lewis says the strategic rationale for the proposed deal makes sense and that shareholders could benefit from the complementary operations of the two companies. It says the deal would create a larger and more diversified cellulose, paper and forest products company with a broader product portfolio. Revenue of the combined company would top $2-billion with about $350-million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) on a pro forma basis for the year ended March 2017.

That said, Rayonier’s offer appears to undervalue Tembec in light of comparable market valuations, Glass Lewis says. It notes that Borregaard ASA, the company’s main rival in the ethers market, trades at an enterprise value to last 12-month EBITDA multiple of 9.9 times, significantly higher than the implied multiple of 6.6 a combined Rayonier-Tembec would trade at based on S&P Capital IQ data.

In the one-week period following the announcement of the friendly deal on May 24, Rayonier’s share price increased 31.2 per cent, representing a roughly $180-million increase in the market value of the equity, Glass Lewis notes. It says that this value creation could easily support a material increase in the purchase price. The deal also includes the assumption of $487-million of debt.

Jacksonville, Flo.-based Rayonier has so far declined to raise its offer of $4.05 (Cdn) per share or the equivalent in Rayonier stock. It says its bid represents a significant premium to Tembec’s historical share price. Further it argues that Tembec shareholders will benefit from the fact Rayonier shares are far more liquid than Tembec stock.

Rayonier says Tembec had the ability to launch talks with other potential suitors but none have materialized since the deal was unveiled. A break fee of $20-million is in place.

Glass Lewis’s recommendation puts it at odds with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which is urging Tembec shareholders to support the deal. Investors can participate in the growth of the combined company or cash out at an attractive premium, ISS said.

Tembec shares fell 0.2 per cent in Toronto trading Wednesday, to $4.25.

