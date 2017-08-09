The Ontario Securities Commission has approved a settlement with Home Capital Group Inc. and three former senior executives that the watchdog says will send a strong message regarding the importance of timely and accurate disclosure.

Investors will be paid a total of $11 million as a result of the deal. Home Capital will pay $10 million of that total, plus an additional $500,000 in costs to the securities commission. The remaining $1 million will come from administrative penalties levied against Gerald Soloway, Robert Morton and Martin Reid.

During a hearing Wednesday, staff for the securities regulator called disclosure the “cornerstone” of securities regulation and emphasized its importance in allowing investors to make informed decisions.

The approval of the settlement marks a step forward for the alternative mortgage lender, which has shaken up its leadership and governance ranks in a bid to restore market confidence following a scandal involving falsified loan applications.

The company suffered a run on its deposits and saw its share price tumble after the OSC alleged in April that the lender misled investors by failing to disclose in a timely fashion that it had terminated relationships with dozens of brokers following a mortgage fraud investigation.

During a May 7, 2015 conference call, the company misattributed a drop in its mortgage originations to factors such as cold weather, macroeconomic conditions and a more cautious approach to lending. It only revealed the termination of 45 mortgage brokers -- who had generated a high volume of business for the company -- roughly two months later.

An independent report by KPMG commissioned by Home Capital’s board in 2015 found that the company’s managers ignored warnings from regulators and industry partners about the risks of mortgage fraud, even as brokers were submitting falsified loan applications to the lender. A draft copy of the KPMG report, which was obtained by the Globe and Mail, outlines the deep internal problems that nearly led to the company’s collapse.

Under the agreement with the OSC, company founder Soloway will be reprimanded, banned form serving as a director or officer of a reporting issuer for four years and pay a penalty of $1 million. Morton, the former CFO, and Reid, formerly the CEO, will also be reprimanded and face two-year officer and director bans. Morton and Reid will each pay $500,000. Half of the $2 million collected from former senior executives will go to investors, while the other half will be paid to the commission.

