Failed forestry company Sino-Forest and several former executives “engaged in deceitful or dishonest conduct” in connection with the company’s timber assets and revenue that “they knew constituted fraud” and violated securities law, the Ontario Securities Commission ruled Friday.

These executives include former chairman and chief executive Allan Chan as well as Albert Ip, Alfred C.T. Hung and George Ho. The commission dismissed the fraud allegation against Simon Yeung. In its decision Friday, however, the OSC said all five of the former executives had misled its investigators.

From our archives: The roots of the Sino-Forest mystery The hearing began in September 2014. Friday’s decision was nearly 300 pages long, and caps one of the largest fraud hearings in the OSC’s history, having generated tens of thousands of pages of transcripts.

The commission’s allegations concerned conduct from 2006 to 2012 that the company and several executives “engaged in deceitful and dishonest courses of conduct that ultimately caused the assets and revenue derived from the purchase and sale of standing timber, Sino-Forest’s main business, to be fraudulently overstated, putting the pecuniary interests of investors in securities issued by Sino-Forest at risk contrary to Ontario securities law and contrary to the public interest.”

During the hearings, Mr. Chan’s counsel suggested that his business practices may have appeared unusual because of differences in practice between China and Canada. But in its decision, the OSC suggested this argument insufficiently applied to the situation. “The Panel is cognizant of cultural differences that companies encounter globally; however, Sino-Forest was listed on the TSX, was an Ontario reporting issuer, raised $3-billion (U.S.) of capital from Investors, and was required to issue financial statements prepared in accordance with Canadian generally accepted accounting principles,” the decision reads.

The decision also found that while executives were entitled to rely on colleagues with greater Canadian financial-disclosure expertise, such reliance requires communicating details accurately and completely, which the executives “did not do.”

The commission also found that the company had made misleading or untrue statements regarding asset ownership and revenue recognition, and that Mr. Chan’s interest in another forestry company that Sino-Forest bought a stake in was fraudulently concealed.

Once worth $6-billion, the former Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company began collapsing in 2011 after a short seller rang out accusations of fraud against Sino-Forest. Common shares were de-listed from the TSX in 2012.

“Today’s decision on the merits is an important milestone in a complex, multi-jurisdictional case that spanned close to 200 hearing days and involved over 2,000 exhibits,” an OSC spokesperson said by e-mail.

Sanctions or costs with respect to the decision will be determined at a later hearing, the date of which will be confirmed within 30 days.

Lawyers from McMillan LLP representing Mr. Ip, Mr. Hung, Mr. Ho and Mr. Yeung declined to comment Friday as they were reviewing the decision. Emily Cole of Miller Thomson LLP, who represented Mr. Chan, did not immediately respond to comment requests.

