In a rare move, the Federal government has referred recent rulings affecting investments in Canadian TV production back to the federal broadcast regulator for review. The move comes in response to appeals from creative groups and others, who raised concerns that the regulator’s decisions would decrease some of the broadcasters’ spending requirements for Canadian TV production.

In May, as part of the most recent renewals of TV licenses, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) reduced the required spending on “programs of national interest,” or PNI. Corus Entertainment Inc. and BCE Inc.’s Bell Media had their PNI requirements set at 5 per cent of annual revenue, down from 8 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. The requirements for Rogers Communications Inc.’s division Rogers Media remained unchanged, also at 5 per cent. Those 5-year licenses go into effect in September. Groups also raised concerns about whether the licenses contained sufficient requirements for the production of original scripted programming in French, rather than English-language productions aired in translation.

In response, groups representing producers, actors, directors and writers filed appeals to the federal cabinet in late June, asking the government to either set aside the decisions, or to refer them back to the CRTC for further consideration. On Monday, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly did just that. In an interview, Ms. Joly said the government received 89 petitions on the issue, the highest number relating to any CRTC decision.

“The CRTC granted a lot of flexibility to broadcasters to decide where they would invest in terms of types of genres. We think that flexibility is important, but also clearly investing in scripted content is so key to make sure there is a successful creative sector in the country,” Ms. Joly said in an interview Monday. “On the French side, we are looking to make sure that the CRTC studies the question of investing in original French programming, because it could have been English dramas or content in general, that could have been just translated to French. We want to make sure that there are, again, strong investments in original programming. Ultimately as a government, we want to make sure that the creators are able to succeed.”

Such cabinet appeals are rarely successful: the CRTC has issued thousands of decisions since the Broadcasting Act was last amended in 1991, but this is only the eighth time the government has sent back a decision to the regulator, Ms. Joly said.

The move comes as Ms. Joly is reviewing Canada’s cultural policy, including to what extent the government should support the news media industry and the production of Canadian content. It also comes at a time of transition in the leadership of the CRTC: Jean-Pierre Blais’ term as chairman ended in mid-June, and a new commissioner, former Telus Corp. executive Ian Scott, will take over in September.

