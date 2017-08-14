In a rare move, the Federal government has referred a number of TV license renewals back to the federal broadcast regulator for review, asking it to reconsider how the licenses affect investments in Canadian TV production.

The move comes in response to appeals from creative groups and others, who raised concerns that the regulator’s decisions would decrease some of the broadcasters’ spending requirements for original Canadian programs.

In May, as part of the most recent renewals of TV licenses, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) reduced the required spending on “programs of national interest,” or PNI. Corus Entertainment Inc. and BCE Inc.’s Bell Media had their PNI requirements set at 5 per cent of annual revenue, down from 8 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. The requirements for Rogers Communications Inc.’s division Rogers Media remained unchanged, also at 5 per cent. Those 5-year licenses go into effect in September.

Groups representing producers, actors, directors and writers filed appeals to the federal cabinet in late June, asking the government to either set aside the decisions, or to refer them back to the CRTC for further consideration. On Monday, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly did just that.In an interview, Ms. Joly said the government received 89 petitions on the issue, the highest number relating to any CRTC decision. In addition to objecting to changes in investment requirements, some groups also raised concerns about whether the licenses contained sufficient requirements for the production of original scripted programming in French, rather than English-language productions aired in translation.

“It’s a strong message: Ultimately, we want the CRTC to strike the right balance between the investment in Canadian content … and also ultimately the ability for broadcasters to compete,” Ms. Joly said in an interview Monday. “Our vision as a government is, you can’t have strong broadcasters if you don’t have a strong production sector.”

Such cabinet appeals are rarely successful: the CRTC has issued thousands of decisions since the Broadcasting Act was last amended in 1991, but this is only the eighth time the government has sent back a decision to the regulator, Ms. Joly said.

The decision is one signal indicating Ms. Joly’s priorities, as she is in the midst of reviewing Canada’s cultural policy, including to what extent the government should support the news media industry and the production of Canadian content. She is due to present her vision for those policies late next month. It also comes at a time of transition in the leadership of the CRTC: Jean-Pierre Blais’ term as chairman ended in mid-June, and a new commissioner, former Telus Corp. executive Ian Scott, will take over in September.

“Programs of national interest” include dramas, comedies, documentaries, animated shows, and some award shows. Ms. Joly said she wants to put particular emphasis on scripted content, which requires more people to produce and has the potential to be exported.

“The CRTC granted a lot of flexibility to broadcasters to decide where they would invest in terms of types of genres. We think that flexibility is important, but also clearly investing in scripted content is so key to make sure there is a successful creative sector in the country,” Ms. Joly said, adding that it would be important to clarify how much original content had to be produced in French, rather than English productions being translated. “We can’t have great content – that is bought by potentially other broadcasters in the world, or Internet platforms – if our own broadcasting system doesn’t invest the right amount in the independent production sector.”

In total, the government sent back eight decisions for review, including the license renewals for the large French-language and English-language ownership groups; Bell Media’s French- and English-language services; Corus Entertainment Inc.’s French- and English-language services; Groupe V Média Inc.’s French-language services; Quebecor Media Inc.’s French-language services; and Rogers Media Inc.’s English-language services.

The current federal government has shown some willingness to question the CRTC’s decisions. In early June -- acting on his own accord, not a petition to cabinet -- minister of Innovation Navdeep Bains sent back a key CRTC telecom ruling after expressing concern over the high cost of wireless and Internet services. Mr. Bains directed the commission to reconsider the "WiFi-first" model in which small wireless providers need access to the dominant carriers' networks.

Those who appealed to the government in this case included the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA), the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), the Directors Guild of Canada, the Writers Guild of Canada, the Quebec provincial government, L'Association québécoise de la production médiatique (AQPM), L'Alliance québécoise des techniciens de I'image et du son (AQTIS), L'Association des réalisateurs et réalisatrices du Québec (ARRQ), La Société des auteurs de radio, télévision et cinéma (SARTEC), and L'Union des artistes (UDA).

“As requested by the Governor in Council, the CRTC will reconsider its decision and announce the next steps at a later date,” the CRTC said in an emailed statement. The regulator declined to comment further.

“It is important to have a strong cultural sector in the country,” Ms. Joly said. “We have to be bold. And I’ll be presenting my vision at the end of September.”

With files from Christine Dobby

Report Typo/Error