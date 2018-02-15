Ottawa names winners of $950-million ‘supercluster’ funding

The federal government on Thursday announced that five industry consortia will receive $950-million under its flagship innovation funding initiative to create "superclusters" to drive economic growth in high-potential sectors.

The winners are:

An “AI-powered supply chain” supercluster led by Quebec City’s Optel Group and backed by such Quebec Inc. mainstays as BCE Inc, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Montreal’s Institute for Data Valorization and dozens of other companies and research organizations including the University of Waterloo. The bid was one of two from Quebec; another that drew together players from the province’s aerospace industry did not make the cut.

An “advanced manufacturing” supercluster, a bid drawing together key players from the Toronto-Hamilton-Waterloo corridor and led by innovation hub organizations Communitech of Waterloo and MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, that aims to help improve manufacturing efficiencies through the use of new technologies. Other backers include auto parts maker Linamar Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Waterloo smart city technologies starup Miovision Technologies Inc., smart clothing maker Myant inc. and University of Toronto;

A bid drawing together key B.C. players to form a “Digital Technology Supercluster” that promises to advance projects in three areas: health, natural resources and industrial applications, helping to build to build personalize, gene-based cancer treatments, to improve geological data use to improve resource sector projects and to create a “teaching hospital for advanced manufacturing” through use of virtual reality. The bid partners include Telus, Microsoft, Teck, Shoppers Drug Mart, Canfor, GE Digital and 25 universities, research institutes and post-secondary instiututions from BC. Together the consortium has promised to invest more than $500 million alongside the money it will receive from government;

An “ocean supercluster” co-led by energy company Emera Inc and Clearwater Seafoods Inc, and also involving Irving Shipbuilding, Cisco and the main universities in Atlantic Canada that promised to use digital technologies to help develop Canada’s off-shore industries.

A “protein innovations” supercluster from Saskatchewan led by agriculture giants including Ag-West Bio Inc, Alliance Grain traders Inc and US giant DowDuPont Inc. The supercluster’s goal is to make the Canadian prairies the leading global source of quality plant proteins and related food ingredients.

"Today we are investing in five superclusters to so that tomorrow we will be more than 50,000 jobs richer and benefit from an even stronger economy – an innovation economy," Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said in a statement.

The funding initiative was originally unveiled as an $800-million program in the Liberal government's first budget two years ago but was upsized in last year's budget. The program drew 50 letter-of-intent applications from consortia drawn from more than 1,000 companies and dozens of universities and other institutions last July and was winnowed to a shortlist of nine applicants in October. Individual projects will receive up to $250-million from Ottawa.

The idea behind the program is to draw together broad-based industry groups that commit their own money and in-kind contributions alongside government funding to work collectively to advance high-potential areas of the economy and make Canada more competitive. The government encouraged the nine finalists to lay out more ambitious job creation plans in their final bids and encouraged also-rans to join up with other bids. For example, an agriculture-focused bid from Winnipeg that did not make the shortlist teamed up with the winning protein bid.

The superclusters funding was included in a package of innovation-friendly items unveiled by the Liberals in their last budget, which also included a $400-million funding infusion for venture capital firms that invest in startups, $1.4 billion in new financing for clean technology, $125 million to support Canada's AI sector and a new procurement program to help startups sell their wares to government. The government is also believed to be working on strategies in such areas as data and cybersecurity.

Industry heavyweights representing all nine of the bidding groups gathered Thursday morning at the recently renovated Museum of Science and Technology in Ottawa to learn the winners, in advance of the announcement by the minister

