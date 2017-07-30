In Ottawa’s parks, stadiums and streets, it’s easy to spot federal government employees: They’re the ones carrying BlackBerrys.

But picking bureaucrats out of the crowd is about to become more difficult.

Over the next 18 months, the federal government’s sprawling IT department, Shared Services Canada, will begin offering alternative devices in what it calls “a new approach to mobile service to better serve its clients, use new technology and adapt to changes in the marketplace.”

