An artistic rendering of Pacific NorthWest LNG proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on Lelu Island, near Prince Rupert, B.C. (Pacific NorthWest LNG)
Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Malaysia’s Petronas has cancelled plans for an $11.4-billion liquefied natural gas terminal on the B.C. coast, a major blow to Canada’s efforts to become a global LNG supplier.

The move to scrap the Pacific NorthWest LNG plant, which had been slated for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, comes after five years of study. During that period, LNG prices fell as other countries such as Australia and the United States started up multibillion-dollar facilities.

