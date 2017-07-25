Malaysia’s Petronas has cancelled plans for an $11.4-billion liquefied natural gas terminal on the B.C. coast, a major blow to Canada’s efforts to become a global LNG supplier.

The move to scrap the Pacific NorthWest LNG plant, which had been slated for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, comes after five years of study. During that period, LNG prices fell as other countries such as Australia and the United States started up multibillion-dollar facilities.

Report Typo/Error