Malaysia’s Petronas has cancelled plans for an $11.4-billion liquefied natural gas terminal on the B.C. coast, a major blow to Canada’s efforts to become a global LNG supplier.

The move to scrap the Pacific Northwest LNG plant, which had been slated for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, comes after five years of study, a period in which LNG prices fell as other countries such as Australia and the United States started up multibillion-dollar facilities.

“The decision was made by the project partners following a total review of the project amid changes in market conditions,” the company said in a statement.

Last September, federal cabinet approved Pacific NorthWest LNG’s proposal, subject to meeting a wide range of environmental conditions. But court challenges, shaky economics and opposition in some First Nations communities had complicated matters for the consortium led by Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas.

The company said it would close its offices in Prince Rupert and Port Edward in late August.

A spokesman for Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr noted the federal government approved the project based on evidence, consultations with Indigenous people and the views of the affected communities.

“Once a project is approved, it is then up to the proponent to decide how to proceed,” Alexandre Deslongschamps said in an e-mailed statement. “Today's announcement concerning the Pacific NorthWest LNG project was a business decision made by the proponent.”

He said the government continues to support projects that will allow resource producers to access new markets.

With a report from Shawn McCarthy

