An artistic rendering of Pacific NorthWest LNG proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on Lelu Island, near Prince Rupert, B.C. (Pacific NorthWest LNG)
An artistic rendering of Pacific NorthWest LNG proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on Lelu Island, near Prince Rupert, B.C. (Pacific NorthWest LNG)

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Malaysia’s Petronas has cancelled plans for an $11.4-billion liquefied natural gas terminal on the B.C. coast, a major blow to Canada’s efforts to become a global  LNG supplier.

The move to scrap the Pacific Northwest LNG plant, which had been slated for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, comes after five years of study, a period in which LNG prices fell as other countries such as Australia and the United States started up multibillion-dollar facilities.

“The decision was made by the project partners following a total review of the project amid changes in market conditions,” the company said in a statement.

Last September, federal cabinet approved Pacific NorthWest LNG’s proposal, subject to meeting a wide range of environmental conditions. But court challenges, shaky economics and opposition in some First Nations communities had complicated matters for the consortium led by Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas.

The company said it would close its offices in Prince Rupert and Port Edward in late August.

A spokesman for Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr noted the federal government approved the project based on evidence, consultations with Indigenous people and the views of the affected communities.

“Once a project is approved, it is then up to the proponent to decide how to proceed,” Alexandre Deslongschamps said in an e-mailed statement. “Today's announcement concerning the Pacific NorthWest LNG project was a business decision made by the proponent.”

He said the government continues to support projects that will allow resource producers to access new markets.

With a report from Shawn McCarthy

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

