Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
National Post and Toronto Sun newspaper boxes are seen outside the National Post offices at 365 Bloor St East in Toronto in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
National Post and Toronto Sun newspaper boxes are seen outside the National Post offices at 365 Bloor St East in Toronto in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Postmedia sells Toronto printing plant for $30.5-million Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Postmedia Network Inc. has struck a deal to sell a printing plant in Toronto to Rice Group, a commercial and industrial developer, for $30.475-million that will be used to help pay down debt.

The media company acquired the facility in west Toronto as part of its agreement to buy Sun Media’s English-language properties in 2015.

The transaction is expected to close by Aug. 30.

Postmedia says it will enter into a lease for part of the property for up to 10 years.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Apple earnings top expectations (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular