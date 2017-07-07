Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Signage for the National Post is seen outside their offices at 365 Bloor St East in Toronto in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Josh O'Kane

The Globe and Mail

Canada’s largest newspaper chain, Postmedia Network Canada Corp., posted a profit in its most recent quarter, buoyed by digital efforts, but revenue fell as print advertising and circulation continued their industry-wide plunge.

The company’s profit was $13-million for the quarter ending May 31 – versus a $23.7-million loss in the same quarter last year – as digital revenue grew, interest payments fell, employee benefit plan changes came into effect, and other cost-savings initiatives were realized.

But it reported $194-million in revenue, down 11 per cent from $218-million. Print was the culprit here: advertising revenue fell $22-million, or 19 per cent, while circulation revenue dropped $5.5-million, or 9 per cent.

A 23-per-cent boost to digital ad revenue helped Postmedia’s digital revenue increase by $3.9-million, or 14 per cent.

“This is our second quarter of steady growth in digital advertising revenue,” chief executive officer Paul Godfrey said in a statement. “It is a strong endorsement of the hard work done by teams across Postmedia to accelerate our transformation and focus on maximizing new revenue opportunities.”

Postmedia also said Friday that Brian Bidulka, a former finance executive with both George Weston Ltd. and Research In Motion Ltd., now named BlackBerry Ltd., would become its executive vice-president and chief financial officer. Previous CFO Doug Lamb left the company in February.

The company sold its media-monitoring division Infomart last month to Meltwater News Canada Inc. for $38-million, which it said would be used to redeem a portion of its long-term debt.

Follow Josh O’Kane on Twitter: @joshokane

 

