Apotex chief Jeremy Desai resigns, new CEO appointed

Generic drug company Apotex Inc. announced changes to its executives ranks in the wake of the death of co-founder and chairman Barry Sherman, with president and CEO Dr. Jeremy Desai resigning on Friday and being replaced by his predecessor.

Dr. Desai "resigned to pursue other opportunities. His notice is effective immediately," Apotex said in a written statement provided to The Globe and Mail. Dr. Desai became chief executive officer of the Toronto-based company in 2014. Apotex said: "We thank Jeremy for his contributions and wish him success in the next phase of his career."

A spokesperson for Apotex, a privately owned company, had no further comment on Dr. Desai's resignation.

With Dr. Desai's departure, the company announced that Jack Kay, co-founder and vice-chairman of Apotex, will return to the CEO role, a position he held for several years prior to 2014.

Apotex also appointed veteran executive Jeff Watson as president and chief operating officer. Mr. Watson has been at Apotex for 25 years and was previously president of the company's global generics division, the largest line of business operated by Apotex. A company spokesman said Mr. Kay's primary responsibility will be corporate strategy at Apotex, which has 11,000 employees and sells pharmaceutical products in 115 countries, while Mr. Watson will be responsible for day-to-day operations.

Apotex co-founder and chairman Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife Honey, 70, were found dead at their Toronto home in mid-December. Autopsies showed the couple died from "ligature neck compression," or strangulation.

Toronto police told a news conference Friday that the Shermans were targeted, confirming that they were victims of a double homicide.

There are no suspects, police said.

Apotex is currently in a legal dispute with rival drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which claims Dr. Desai had a romantic relationship with a Teva senior executive that led to an alleged leak of a competitor's trade secrets.

The U.S. arm of Israel-based Teva filed a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania federal court last July alleging that one of its former senior employees, defendant Barinder Sandhu, had been siphoning hundreds of company documents into personal files and leaking confidential information to Dr. Desai and Apotex.

Dr. Desai had a close relationship with Mr. Sherman. The Apotex co-founder and chairman made a $3.15-million interest-free loan to Dr. Desai in 2003 to fund the purchase of a house. Dr. Desai's residence in north Toronto is a five-minute drive from the Sherman's home.

The British-born Dr. Desai is a pharma industry veteran with a PhD and an MBA, and had previously worked at Roche Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoWellcome, which is now a part of GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Apotex was founded in 1974 by Mr. Sherman and Mr. Kay; the pair began making generic drugs in a 5,000-square-foot facility. The company grew into one of North America's largest generic drug manufacturers, with $2.5-billion in annual sales. At the time of his passing, Mr. Sherman's net worth was estimated to be more than $4-billion.