Prices for low- and mid-use wireless plans declining in Canada: study

While new research shows that Canadians still pay among the highest prices in the world for wireless services, there's some good news according to the government: Prices for low- and mid-use plans are declining.

The 2017 price comparison study published Tuesday provides all Canadians with an annual chance to complain about the cost of telecom services, ranking the cost of various levels of wireless service against the six other countries in the G7 plus Australia, as well as comparing cities across Canada.

But it's also an opportunity for the federal government to highlight its own policy on the industry, and the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development seized on that this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Rather than pointing out that Canadians pay more for cellphone service than those in the United States or Britain, as it has in the past, ISED's press release announced, "Cellphone plan prices drop for millions of Canadians."

Canada ranks first, second or third-most expensive for every level of wireless service compared to its international peers. But the department reported that the cost of low-use and mid-use plans is actually declining, pointing out that the price of a basic plan with 150 minutes of voice calling per month was cheaper in Canada than in the United States for the first time since 2013 (the average Canadian price was $30.53 this year, compared to $36.31 in the United States).

ISED also said prices are noticeably cheaper in parts of Canada where strong fourth players operate to challenge the Big Three incumbents, Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp.

That's all in line with a message about affordable options Minister of Innovation Navdeep Bains has been hammering since delivering a key speech on the industry in June at the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto.

That was when Mr. Bains directed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to reconsider a ruling that clamped down on startup providers that use WiFi hotspots as their "home network." The ruling said such operators – which could potentially offer much cheaper prices – can't rely on regulated rates to access roaming service from the Big Three when their customers aren't on WiFi.

The CRTC is still reviewing that file and must issue a new decision by March 31, but ISED is already pointing to it as an example of how Ottawa has "asked telecoms providers to lower their prices and taken steps to promote competition."

It all adds up to what ISED calls "positive trends ... emerging in Canada's telecom sector." (The price comparison study is based on data collected in May, before the minister's speech and direction to the regulator.)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday's statement follows another release earlier this month when Mr. Bains praised BCE for the launch of a new discount mobile brand dubbed Lucky Mobile.

"In June, I delivered a clear message ... Our government wants to see more options and better price points offered to all Canadian families, particularly in the wireless sector," he said. "We thank Bell Canada for listening and taking a step in the right direction."

The minister's comments are reminiscent of similar statements from Ottawa in 2014, when the study showed average prices had declined by 22 per cent since 2008 and the previous Conservative government touted its own efforts to increase competition through measures such as spectrum auction policies and cellphone tower-sharing rules. In his own statement at the time, then-industry minister James Moore said the report "confirms that our policies for more choice and lower prices are working to support Canadian families."

Yet, while Canada seems to be making progress on less expensive alternatives, the cost of popular higher-end plans remains stubbornly high. The 105-page study contains several examples of Canadians paying more than many Europeans for wireless service. For example, a family share plan with 10 gigabytes of data costs $264.65 in Canada and just $91.42 in Britain.

But price comparison studies "only show part of the picture," insisted Canada's wireless industry lobby group, the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association, on Tuesday. The country's biggest carriers have critiqued the study's methodology in the past, arguing in regulatory filings that it fails to give credit to Canadian carriers for their high-quality networks and geographic coverage. They also argue that the weighting of the data for international comparisons does not fairly reflect cheaper options from the incumbents' flanker or discount brands Fido and Chatr (for Rogers), Koodo and Public Mobile (for Telus) and Virgin Mobile (for BCE).

The CWTA also pointed to Canada's long-held policy of encouraging companies to invest in their own infrastructure, saying it is working. Some in the industry argue that policy would be undermined if the CRTC's reconsideration allows WiFi-based carriers to ride on the incumbents' wireless networks.

Story continues below advertisement

The study – which is produced by consultancy Nordicity Group Ltd. and has previously been prepared for the CRTC – was specifically released by ISED this year and it also landed later than usual. For the previous six years it was published in the summer months and, although this year's edition was ready on Oct. 5, ISED sat on it until now.