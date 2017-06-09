With the rise of cloud-based apps and the proliferation of mobile devices, information security is becoming a top priority for both the IT department and the C-Suite. Organizations enthusiastic about the Internet of Things (IoT) are equally guarded as global cyberattacks continue to dominate headlines.

Businesses ranging from startups to large corporations are increasingly looking to new technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to protect their consumers. For cybersecurity, AI can analyze vast amounts of data and help cybersecurity professionals identify more threats than would be possible if left to do it manually. But the same technology that can iimprove corporate defences can also be used to attack them.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m. (ET), Aleksander Essex will join us for a live discussion on the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity. Essex is the head of Whisper Lab, a cyber-security research group at Western University, and an associate professor of software engineering and a speciality in cryptography.

To leave a question or comment in advance of the discussion, please fill in the comment field below.

Report Typo/Error