 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Quebec tech company Exfo expands into France with acquisition

Quebec tech company Exfo expands into France with acquisition

Quebec-based Exfo, a specialist in fibre optic testing and mobile network monitoring, has acquired France’s Astellia.

Thinkstock/Thinkstock

BARCELONA, Spain
The Canadian Press

Quebec-based Exfo, a specialist in fibre optic testing and mobile network monitoring, says it has purchased a majority stake in Astellia, a similar company based in France.

Exfo has acquired 97.44 per cent of the capital and at least 95.07 per cent of Astellia's voting rights for $40.4-million.

Astellia works in the field of mobile network performance analysis solutions and subscriber experience.

Story continues below advertisement

Based in Rennes, France, Astellia reported sales of about $60-million in 2017 and has more than 120 customers worldwide.

"By joining our strengths and technologies, we are creating unique capabilities to help operators keep pace with a quickly changing industry and ever-increasing consumer expectations," said Exfo founder and executive chairman Germain Lamonde.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.