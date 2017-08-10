Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The offices of Quebecor are seen in Montreal in this file photo. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
The offices of Quebecor are seen in Montreal in this file photo. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)

Quebecor earnings boosted by spectrum sale to Shaw Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Quebecor Inc. says an $87.8-million gain from the sale of wireless licences outside its home province helped boost the telecommunication and media company’s second-quarter profit to $132.4-million in the second quarter.

Net income was $1.09 per basic share, up from eight cents per share, or $9.8-million in the comparable period of 2016.

The sale of spectrum licences to Shaw Communications was part of the Calgary-based company’s plans to strengthen the Freedom Mobile network as Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier.

At one time, Quebecor’s Videotron wireless service was considered a potential national player, but the Montreal-based company has opted to concentrate most of its business on Quebec and eastern Ontario.

Quebecor’s adjusted income from continuing operations during the quarter was $83.2-million or 69 cents per share, up from $69.9-million or 57 cents per share in the 2016 second quarter.

Revenue was $1.03-billion, up $39.6-million or four per cent, mostly because of gains in the telecom segment.

Revenue from media was up $1.8-million and the sports and entertainment segment’s revenue fell $2.7-million.

