Quebecor profit drops, results in line with expectations

Quebecor Inc. reported fourth-quarter results largely in line with expectations as its wireless operation continues to boost the company's fortunes while its media business struggles with declining broadcast and print advertising revenues.

The Montreal-based company said Wednesday it had total revenue of $1.06-billion in the quarter, up less than 1 per cent from the same period a year earlier and coming up short of analyst projections for just under $1.08-billion.

Profit declined by almost half to $65.6-million down from $123.3-million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which Quebecor attributed almost entirely to a loss on the valuation of convertible debentures, compared with a gain a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

The company posted $412-million in adjusted operating income, up almost 6 per cent from 2016 and ahead of analyst estimates for $406-million. But it missed on adjusted earnings with 33 cents per share, missing consensus forecasts for 37 cents per share.

Quebecor's telecom division, Videotron Ltd., continues to be its primary strength – revenue grew 4.5 per cent to $814.4-million – with wireless as its biggest source of growth.

The company said it added 33,700 new wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter, up from 26,000 in the same period in 2016 and ahead of most analyst expectations. Wireless revenue grew by 18 per cent to $161.8-million.

Meanwhile, Videotron lost 8,500 cable TV and 16,500 home phone customers in the quarter, although its broadband business continued to grow with 12,400 new internet subscribers.

Canada's wireless market as a whole enjoyed strong growth in 2017 and Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi said Videotron's wireless strength was in line with the general Canadian trend. He added he was pleased to see Videotron's "excellent performance" in the fourth quarter after the company's main Quebec rival BCE Inc. reported very strong wireless numbers itself in the period.

Quebecor's media business reported a 10.2-per-cent decline in revenue in the quarter to $199.5-million as broadcasting and print revenues were both down due to lower ad sales. The company owns the TVA television network as well as numerous Quebec newspapers and magazines.

Management indicated in a statement Wednesday that it is actively working to repurchase shares in its main subsidiary, Quebecor Media Inc., that are still owned by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts peg the value of the pension fund's remaining 18.7-per-cent stake at between $1.6- and $1.9-billion. Quebecor's balance sheet is strong after a gain of $331-million on the sale of wireless airwaves last year, giving it some flexibility to make a deal at some point over the next year. Analysts say taking out the Caisse's outstanding interest will eliminate the holding company discount the market is presently attributing to the company's stock.