Quebecor’s Videotron unit is selling its advanced wireless services spectrum license in the Greater Toronto Area to Rogers Communications for about $184-million.
The Montreal-based cable and telecommunications company will use money from the sale to upgrade and expand its high-speed wireless network in Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Quebecor Inc. says it has regulatory approval for the transaction, which it expects to close within days.Report Typo/Error
- Quebecor Inc$40.620.00(0.00%)
- Quebecor Inc$40.40-0.15(-0.37%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$62.44+0.12(+0.19%)
- Updated June 8 2:16 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.