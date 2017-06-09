Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Quebecor headquarters in Montreal, Friday, July 30, 2010. (Robert J. Galbraith For The Globe and Mail)
Quebecor headquarters in Montreal, Friday, July 30, 2010. (Robert J. Galbraith For The Globe and Mail)

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Quebecor’s Videotron unit is selling its advanced wireless services spectrum license in the Greater Toronto Area to Rogers Communications for about $184-million.

The Montreal-based cable and telecommunications company will use money from the sale to upgrade and expand its high-speed wireless network in Quebec and eastern Ontario.

Quebecor Inc. says it has regulatory approval for the transaction, which it expects to close within days.

