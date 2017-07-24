Florida’s Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has raised its offer price for Montreal forest-product company Tembec Inc. to $4.75 a share, earning the support of major Tembec investors Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Restructuring Capital Associates L.P. for a deal valued at $475-million excluding debt.

That’s up 17 per cent from Rayonier’s earlier offer of $4.05 a share and the assumption of $487-million of debt, which Oaktree and Restructuring opposed. Together, the two shareholders own about 37-per-cent of Tembec’s shares.

A transaction vote is scheduled for Thursday, and requires 66-and-two-thirds-per-cent shareholder approval to go forward. In a joint press release, both companies said their boards had unanimously approved the revised terms.

The new terms would give Tembec shareholders $4.75 in cash or 0.2542 Rayonier shares per common Tembec share. The offer is subject to proration so that approximately two-thirds of the total would be paid in cash and one third in Rayonier stock.

The value is a 61-per-cent premium to Tembec’s closing price on May 24 – the day before the initial offer was announced – and an 11.5-per-cent premium to Tembec’s Friday closing price of $4.26.

While Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., previously Tembec’s largest shareholder, first said it was supportive of the original offer, it later sold off its stake in the company and said last week that it would not vote on the proposed takeover.

Rayonier’s main line of business is cellulose, a forest-product polymer used in electronics, tires, paint and pharmaceuticals. Tembec produces cellulose alongside a number of forest products including lumber, pulp and paper.

