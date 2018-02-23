RBC shows brisk growth amid NAFTA, housing-market issues

Royal Bank of Canada absorbed a $178-million writedown from U.S. tax changes and barely broke stride, galloping to faster growth in most of its key businesses.

Canada's largest bank by market capitalization earned $3-billion in profit for the three months that ended Jan. 31, also shrugging off concerns about a cooling housing market and North American trade uncertainty.

RBC is the second major lender to surpass analysts' expectations, after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a bullish tone for the sector's reporting season with robust results on Thursday.

If fiscal first-quarter results from RBC and CIBC are any indication, Canada's big banks appear to be firing on all cylinders as rising interest rates, low unemployment and solid economic growth encourage clients to be more active. With low loan losses and a long-term lift from U.S. tax cuts on the horizon, "it kind of added up to a very strong quarter," said Rod Bolger, RBC's chief financial officer, in an interview.

The sting from RBC's one-time $178-million writedown – which comes mostly from adjustments to an accounting measure known as deferred tax assets – promises to be short-lived. The bank is already enjoying a lift in profit from lower taxes, and Mr. Bolger predicted that the sweeping U.S. tax cuts will boost RBC's annual earnings by about $250-million.

One of the primary beneficiaries will be Los Angeles-based City National Bank, which RBC acquired in 2015. In the first quarter, City National contributed US$114-million in profit to RBC's results, an increase of 97 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier. City National's loan book also grew by 14 per cent, helped by recent hiring that has expanded its sales force and brought in new clients.

"I would characterize the CNB performance as exceptional," said RBC chief executive Dave McKay, on a Friday conference call.

In personal and commercial banking, profit was $1.52-billion, down 4 per cent from a year earlier, when results were inflated by RBC's $212-million gain from its stake in payment processor Moneris Solutions Corp.'s sale of its U.S. operations. Excluding that windfall, personal and commercial banking profit rose 10 per cent year over year as the bank brought in more loans and deposits as well as revenue from Canadian banking fees.

The bank's Canadian residential mortgage portfolio grew by more than 6 per cent, compared with a year earlier, to $238.5-billion. Personal and commercial banking head Neil McLaughlin said some clients rushed to get ahead of a new stress test on uninsured mortgages that will make it harder for some borrowers to qualify. The bank issued more new home loans in the first quarter as a result, but Mr. McLaughlin expects activity will slow down in the second quarter.

Mr. McKay said the recent slowdown in housing markets in cities like Toronto due to tougher mortgage regulations are "healthy for the market," and stressed that RBC won't lower its standards to chase business.

"We place emphasis on the quality of the borrower," he told analysts. "We will not compromise in our risk profile just to add mortgage volume."

RBC also managed to grow its business loans by 12 per cent despite the damaging effect of continued uncertainty about the future of the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA). "It's on the minds of many U.S. companies," Mr. Bolger said, particularly in 35 states that count Canada as their largest export market.

Mr. McKay said he's still "hopeful" for a good outcome, and there's "runway to negotiate." But the drawn-out process is taking a toll on business clients. "Certainly some of our commercial customers remain concerned about it and it's certainly impacting longer-term investment decisions that we see customers making," he said.

For the three months that ended Jan. 31, RBC's profit was $3-billion, or $2.01 per share, compared the same profit, or $1.97 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude last year's gain from the Moneris sale, RBC earned $2.05 per share. Analysts polled by Bloomberg LP expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.99.

Revenue of $10.83-billion had climbed 12 per cent from $9.65-billion a year ago.

RBC also increased its quarterly dividend by three cents to 94 cents a share, and plans to buy back another 30 million shares.

Expected loan losses were a sore spot, with provisions for credit losses swelling 14 per cent to $334-million, mainly due to higher projected losses on loans in capital markets. But the recent adoption of a new accounting standard, known as IFRS 9, also had an impact, and banks expect the sums they set aside to cover bad loans will fluctuate more from quarter to quarter.

In capital markets, lower U.S. tax rates and higher returns from corporate and investment banking as well as global markets pushed profit 13-per-cent higher, to $748-million. And profit from wealth management shot up 39 per cent, to $597-million, thanks to strong performance in the mutual fund business and lower tax rates.

"We got what we expected from this bank this quarter: strong performance in key segments, a positive outlook that sustains estimates and even nudges them higher, and evidence that it continues to press its advantages to position it well for growth," said Robert Sedran, an analyst at CIBC World Markets Inc.