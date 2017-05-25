Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A RBC logo is displayed outside a branch in Toronto, in this file photo. (NORM BETTS/BLOOMBERG NEWS)
A RBC logo is displayed outside a branch in Toronto, in this file photo. (NORM BETTS/BLOOMBERG NEWS)

RBC boosts profit by 9 per cent to $2.81-billion Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Royal Bank of Canada has boosted its second-quarter net income by 9 per cent to $2.81-billion.

That compares with $2.57-billion during the second quarter of 2016.

The profit amounted to $1.85 per share, compared with $1.66 per share during the same period last year.

The Toronto-based bank had $10.31-billion of revenue for the period ended April 30, up from $9.53-billion a year ago.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular