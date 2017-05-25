Royal Bank of Canada has boosted its second-quarter net income by 9 per cent to $2.81-billion.
That compares with $2.57-billion during the second quarter of 2016.
The profit amounted to $1.85 per share, compared with $1.66 per share during the same period last year.
The Toronto-based bank had $10.31-billion of revenue for the period ended April 30, up from $9.53-billion a year ago.
