Royal Bank of Canada is laying off some 450 staff as the bank undertakes a wider reshuffling of its head offices in the Toronto area.

A bank spokesperson confirmed the changes on Wednesday, saying RBC will “consolidate when necessary” and pour cost savings back into high-priority areas such as “digital, data, new technology as well as investment in high growth business areas.”

‎The bank is also making “hundreds of changes” to personnel that include transfers and promotions, as well as creating new roles and new teams to “focus on the capabilities that we need now and in the future,” said spokesperson Catherine Hudon, in a statement.

Read also: CIBC shakes up leadership team amid U.S. push (For subscribers)

Ms. Hudon added that the job losses are in “both business and function roles in the head office.”

RBC does not expect to record any restructuring charge as a result of the changes.

Cost-cutting is a constant preoccupation at Canada’s largest banks, as executives strive to continue to deliver strong returns to investors amid an environment of modest growth in their core domestic businesses.

RBC’s profit for the three months ending Apr. 30 rose 9 per cent compared with the prior year, to $2.8-billion.

‎The bank also said staff who lose their jobs in the shuffle will receive severance packages.

Report Typo/Error