An RBC sign is seen in Toronto’s financial district in this file photo. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
An RBC sign is seen in Toronto's financial district in this file photo. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)

Tim Shufelt and James Bradshaw

Canada’s five largest banks have hiked their prime rates in step with the Bank of Canada’s rate increase, pushing the key lending rate a quarter of a percentage point higher.

Royal Bank of Canada was the first of the country’s largest financial institutions to move, shortly after midday, increasing its prime rate to 2.95 per cent, from 2.7 per cent. Prime rates influence the cost of borrowing on floating-rate loans, including variable rate mortgages, credit lines and student loans.

Money Monitor: How rising interest rates affect mortgages (The Canadian Press)
 

