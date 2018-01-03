 Skip to main content

RBC hit with online, mobile service disruptions

An RBC sign is seen in the financial district on Bay St in Toronto.

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Royal Bank of Canada says its online and mobile banking is working sporadically and it is working to resolve the issue.

The company's verified customer support Twitter account has been responding to customer complaints since early morning.

Twitter users have complained about trouble using the wallet application, logging into online banking and accessing RBC Direct Investing.

The website CanadianOutages.com showed a jump in reports about problems with RBC this morning, reaching more than 400 complaints recently.

The issues come a day after TD's WebBroker website experienced a system issue that affected some clients' ability to log into or use the site.

A spokesman for TD said the bank planned to make capacity upgrades to WebBroker Tuesday night to help solve intermittent delays some clients experienced.

