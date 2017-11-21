RBC joins ranks of global banks deemed ‘too big to fail’

Royal Bank of Canada has officially joined the ranks of global banks deemed too big to fail.

The Financial Stability Board, which sets international standards, has added RBC to the list of 30 global systemically important banks, which must set aside larger capital buffers and face more onerous oversight.

RBC is the lone Canadian bank on the list, and joins 16 other banks including Morgan Stanley, Banco Santander SA and UBS AG in the least restrictive of five G-SIB buckets. At that level, banks must hold an extra 1 per cent capital buffer. RBC would be phased in by January, 2019, but said it already meets the higher capital standard.

Story continues below advertisement

For years, RBC has skirted the threshold to qualify as a G-SIB as it grew revenue and expanded its footprint outside Canada with the purchase of Los Angeles-based City National Bank in 2015. But in Canada, RBC has been one of six major banks labelled as systemically important from a domestic lens – a D-SIB – since 2013. As a result, it was already holding extra capital and is expected to meet many of the requirements that come with the new designation.

On Tuesday, RBC released a statement saying its inclusion on the list "reflects the size and scale" of its global operations, and that the bank "already meets the requirement of a 1 [per cent] capital buffer so does not expect any impact to its capital position with this designation." But the G-SIB tag also comes with other duties, such as detailed planning for resolvability and higher supervisory expectations, and can add to compliance costs.

"This designation will not change RBC's strategy, nor will it impact clients or have a significant impact on shareholders," a spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Systemically important banks are those whose failure would risk triggering a financial crisis. As a result, these financial institutions have been colloquially dubbed "too big to fail" – a designation some banks have been keen to avoid.

RBC is Canada's largest bank by market capitalization, but trails Toronto-Dominion Bank by a narrow margin when measured by assets.

"This is hardly a surprise and it is not a stretch to suggest this bank has always been systemically important to the global financial system (at least a little)," said Rob Sedran, an analyst at CIBC World Markets Inc., in a research note. After gauging the reaction from RBC's management and Canada's banking regulator, he concluded: "The lasting impact on the shares of this announcement should be limited."

In early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, RBC's share price rose by a modest 0.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) noted in a separate statement that Canada's D-SIB banks are already subject to a capital surcharge, enhanced supervision, recovery and resolution planning, and increased disclosure – obligations that generally line up with the G-SIB framework. "Consequently, RBC is well-positioned to meet the G-SIB requirements starting in January 2019," the regulator said.

"OSFI seems fine with [RBC's] capital position (and that's what matters)," said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst with National Bank Financial Inc., in a research note.

In recent months, OSFI has been working to implement a "bail-in" regime that would allow authorities to shore up a failing bank by converting certain debt securities to avoid the need for a bailout funded by taxpayers.

The designation of RBC as a G-SIB bumped France's Group BPCE, owner of corporate and investment bank Natixis, from the list of 30. The remaining 29 banks listed remained the same, though some were shuffled to different tiers. Notably, Citigroup Inc. moved down to the third tier, leaving U.S. giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the lone bank in the stricter fourth tier, which requires an added buffer of 2.5 per cent.

There are no banks currently listed in the fifth, most stringent bucket.