Banks see first-quarter hit, long-term gain on Trump tax changes

Royal Bank of Canada expects to take a $150-million (U.S.) writedown in the first quarter due to the effects of U.S. tax cuts, but plans to earn that sum back by the third quarter as a dramatically lower corporate tax rate lifts earnings.

Speaking at an industry conference on Tuesday, RBC chief executive officer Dave McKay said the writedown could vary 10 to 15 per cent higher or lower, as the bank is still working through the final details of the sprawling U.S. tax bill passed late in 2017. The charge is due largely to a reduction in the bank's deferred tax asset – an accounting measure tied to the timing between a bank booking a tax loss and realizing its benefit.

But he also expects RBC will earn between $150-million and $200-million more each year as a result of a lower marginal corporate tax rate, which has been reduced from 35 per cent to 21 per cent in the U.S. He also said the tax changes shouldn't impact RBC's capital levels.

Over the long term, RBC expects "a real positive story as far as impact to the bottom line from tax in the United States," Mr. McKay said.

At Tuesday's conference, Bank of Montreal CEO Darryl White also confirmed prior projections that BMO will write down its net deferred tax asset by about $400-million in the first quarter. But he said the bank expects its own boost to earnings to be around $100-million annually.

"That's a pretty attractive story. Nobody put that in their business plan two years ago," Mr. White said.

Victor Dodig, the CEO of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, also pegged the short-term impact on his bank at $100-million, in the form of a writedown on deferred tax assets. He said any increase in earnings as a result of the lower tax rate will be "negligible at first" because CIBC's U.S. business is smaller than that of several peers. But CIBC has set a target to increase the share of its total earnings contributed by U.S. operations to 17 per cent in 2020, and Mr. Dodig said the benefits from tax reform would "grow on a relative basis."

On Monday, Toronto-Dominion Bank predicted it will take a one-time, $400-million hit to its first-quarter earnings. TD also expects higher earnings as a result of the new tax laws over time, but CEO Bharat Masrani declined to specify how much he expects profit to rise until the bank announces fist-quarter earnings on Mar. 1.

"This particular tax reform package is quite complicated. There's some ambiguities," Mr. Masrani told the audience at Tuesday's conference. "I'd rather ensure that we have a better handle on all these moving parts and then come out with more colour."

A December research report by analysts at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. predicted that earnings per share at four of Canada's largest banks will rise by 1 per cent to 3 per cent as a result of the U.S. tax changes. But there are other factors that could offset some of the expected increase in profits, including adjustments to the Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT), which limits certain tax-deductible payments made to foreign affiliates.

