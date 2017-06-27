With the rising popularity of financial technology, otherwise known as fintech, in place of traditional financial services, the Financial Stability Board is outlining some regulatory and supervisory risks that they say should be looked at more closely.

The FSB is an international body made up of policy makers from 24 different countries and is chaired by Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England. Among those representing Canada in FSB’s plenary is Carolyn Wilkins, the senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada and the chair of the FSB’s fintech Issues Group.

“Regulators need to understand the impact that developments in fintech can have on financial stability, especially given the rapid rise of innovation in this space,” Ms. Wilkins said in a release.

The top three areas the FSB wanted to draw attention to were managing operational risks from third-party service providers, mitigating cyber risks and monitoring macrofinancial risks. While recent cyberattacks have shed light on the need for greater digital security, the report did admit that there aren’t major signs of macrofinancial risks occurring at the moment. Instead they warn of the potential for financial instability if left unchecked.

The board surveyed 26 jurisdictions and what they found was that the majority had taken some steps towards regulating fintech already suggesting it’s not exactly the ‘wild west’ it appears to be at first glance. However, only eight had taken financial stability into serious consideration, focusing instead on some of the more micro regulatory issues having to do with fintech services.

To narrow down the broad range of fintech that’s out there, the board looked at five kinds of services: deposits/lending/capital raising, insurance, investment management and market support. These account for fintech that’s used at the individual consumer level all the way up to services used by large corporations or banks.

Canadian banks are forging ahead with these new technologies. A report from the International Data Corporation ranked the Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia as the two Canadian banks most focused on embracing fintech. This includes acquiring expertise and funding external research.

For example, Scotiabank teamed up with Atlanta-based Kabbage Inc. in June, 2016, to provide online small business loans. Meanwhile, RBC has been working with the University of Toronto and the University of Alberta on artificial intelligence and machine learning research.

Meanwhile, regulators are trying to catch up. 14 of the jurisdictions surveyed by the FSB have or are planning innovation facilitators. Canada is one of them.

OSC Launchpad, an initiative held by the Ontario Securities Commission aimed at solving regulatory issues in partnership with fintech companies, held a regulatory technology – or RegTech– “Hackathon” in November 2016 to brainstorm solutions. In February of this year, the Canadian Securities Administrators launched a Regulatory Sandbox Initiative that joins all the provincial regulatory bodies and provides support for emerging innovators in financial services.

The FSB found that the need for more data was mentioned across the board. Some businesses fell outside of regulatory perimeters or had fewer reporting obligation simply because they were too small. While there is some research done by private consultants or academics, the board points to innovation hubs and sandboxes as another vital source for data that could eventually fill that void.

