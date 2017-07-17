Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Trump administration wants to see a steep increase of Canada’s de minimis threshold, the amount Canadians can purchase online without an import tax, to $800 (U.S.), a move the retail industry is already speaking out against. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Trump administration wants to see a steep increase of Canada’s de minimis threshold, the amount Canadians can purchase online without an import tax, to $800 (U.S.), a move the retail industry is already speaking out against.

The demand came as part of a list of priorities for NAFTA negotiations released by the U.S. government on Monday. Canada’s threshold is currently among the lowest in the world at $20. Mexico’s is at $300 for postal shipments. The United States’ threshold was raised from $200 to $800 in March, 2016.

