Executives at major retailers are racing to reinvent their businesses amid unprecedented digital change, resulting in everything from near “chaos” in staffing overhauls to fears of customers being one click away from switching to a rival.

Retailers ranging from Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. to electronics specialist Best Buy Canada and home improvement purveyor Lowe’s Canada are looking for innovative ways to draw customers and keep them out of the hands of e-commerce powerhouses, including Amazon.com Inc.

Report Typo/Error