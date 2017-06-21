The sudden switch in the political and economic fortunes of Britain and France are astonishing.

Only a year ago, France was the sick old European power, beaten down by unemployment and low growth. More important, it seemed to have no way out, given former president François Hollande’s unwillingness to undertake economic reforms. Britain seemed the dynamic alternative: adventurous, entrepreneurial and ready to risk all in a free-trading venture outside of the EU, which was often portrayed as a sclerotic, stifling bureaucracy that was incapable of reform.

