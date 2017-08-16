As Donald Trump’s allies in the corporate community rush for the White House exits, his dream of re-writing the North American free-trade agreement may be following them out the door.

No, it’s not the NAFTA renegotiation talks themselves – which began in Washington on Wednesday – that have created a falling out between the mercurial U.S. President and the high-level business leaders who have been advising him. Rather, Mr. Trump’s controversial comments regarding violence in Virginia at protests the included white supremacist groups convinced some of the President’s strongest supporters in the corporate sector that they’d had enough. On Wednesday, the President’s top strategic advisory panel and his manufacturing council both disbanded, amid a rash of resignations. Despite Mr. Trump’s pro-U.S.-business agenda, his erratic and divisive leadership has caused some of his strongest supporters in corporate America to sever ties with this President.

Report Typo/Error