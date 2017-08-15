To say Cenovus Energy Inc. has a lot riding on its plans for up to $5-billion worth of asset sales would be understating the matter.
The divestitures are key to debt reduction following Cenovus’s $17.7-billion acquisition of oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips Corp., one of Canada’s largest-ever oil and gas deals. The tough part is the timing – hopes for top-dollar bids come as the appetite for deals has diminished with languishing commodity prices.Report Typo/Error
