Remember when the last boom in junior mining stocks got frothy?
Let me refresh your memory: Unproven companies attracted big valuations; insiders loaded up on stock for pennies a share ahead of deals; investment bankers took personal stakes in companies they advised.
The red-hot market for Canadian cannabis companies now features all the hallmarks of those boom times. And we all know how booms end.Report Typo/Error
