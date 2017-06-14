Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is pictured after delivering a policy announcement in Toronto , on Wednesday May 31 , 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is pictured after delivering a policy announcement in Toronto , on Wednesday May 31 , 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Canada, the climate-change hero? It’s too soon to say Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Since Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister two years ago, Canada has been trying to rebuild its credibility on the climate-change file. Canada gave the 2015 Paris Agreement back-slapping support and has vowed to stay put even though its largest trading partner, the United States, has bolted in a cloud of coal soot. Catherine McKenna, Canada’s tireless Environment Minister, is well liked among the countries that consider global warming a serious threat to the planet’s health.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

Also on The Globe and Mail

‘You can’t stop progress’: McKenna on U.S. leaving Paris accord (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular