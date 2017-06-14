Since Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister two years ago, Canada has been trying to rebuild its credibility on the climate-change file. Canada gave the 2015 Paris Agreement back-slapping support and has vowed to stay put even though its largest trading partner, the United States, has bolted in a cloud of coal soot. Catherine McKenna, Canada’s tireless Environment Minister, is well liked among the countries that consider global warming a serious threat to the planet’s health.Report Typo/Error
