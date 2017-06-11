It is the law of unintended consequences.

The federal government wanted to cool the hot housing market. So it moved last fall to limit access to mortgage insurance.

That seemed like a sensible step. Insurance is required for all mortgages when the buyer puts down less than 20 per cent of the purchase price – so-called “high-ratio” mortgages. Federal authorities hoped to curb risky borrowing by prohibiting access to insurance for homes worth more than $1-million and for mortgages amortized over more than 25 years.

