Ugly images of unrest on the streets of Caracas are no reason for Canadian oil producers to cheer, even if their margins improve as a result.
Venezuela is sinking into a chaotic and violent morass as its economy collapses and, in a desperate play for self-preservation, its President cracks down on political opposition.Report Typo/Error
