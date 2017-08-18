It’s Thursday night in a downtown bar and I am as close to sports heaven as I can get on this Earth.

I have an iPad in my hand, hooked up to a TV the size of a school blackboard. I’m watching a National Football League preseason game that features the Baltimore Ravens pounding Washington, my least favourite team. Over the course of the evening, I can use the iPad to flip between six more games, while simultaneously texting friends and researching who to draft to my NFL fantasy team, a task that takes more time than I care to admit.

