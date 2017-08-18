Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Broadcasters have made massive financial commitments to football, hockey, basketball, even curling. But with the rise of streaming platforms, sports are shaping up to be a poor investment. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail file photo)
Broadcasters have made massive financial commitments to football, hockey, basketball, even curling. But with the rise of streaming platforms, sports are shaping up to be a poor investment. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail file photo)

Canadian telecoms’ Dazn woes intensify as streaming platform grows Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It’s Thursday night in a downtown bar and I am as close to sports heaven as I can get on this Earth.

I have an iPad in my hand, hooked up to a TV the size of a school blackboard. I’m watching a National Football League preseason game that features the Baltimore Ravens pounding Washington, my least favourite team. Over the course of the evening, I can use the iPad to flip between six more games, while simultaneously texting friends and researching who to draft to my NFL fantasy team, a task that takes more time than I care to admit.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Willis: The new Rogers CEO should sell the Blue Jays (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular