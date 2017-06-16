Walking into the Sears Canada store in Ottawa’s Carlingwood Shopping Centre is like a retro journey back to the 1960s.

Tucked inside the main entrance is a watch and clock-repair counter. Who wears a watch any more?

Well, if you’re over the age of 60 or 70, there’s a good chance you do. That’s a core Sears demographic – and perhaps part of the reason North America’s old-line department stores are in so much trouble.

Report Typo/Error