Ontario’s error-prone energy policy makers are at it again with a scheme to fudge paying for their previous mistakes that will end up costing consumers nearly twice as much over time.

In order to pocket $24-billion in “savings” on their electricity bill over the next decade under the Liberal government’s deceptively named Fair Hydro Plan, consumers will pay at least $45-billion starting in 2028. “After 10 years,” says Ontario’s Financial Accountability Officer, Stephen LeClair, “ratepayers will be required to pay the deferred electricity costs plus approximately $21-billion in interest, which result in higher electricity bills than under the status quo.”

