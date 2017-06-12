John MacIntyre is co-founder of Birch Hill Equity Partners.

In business, we know that numbers tell a powerful story.

Here’s one: There are 516,000 unemployed, underemployed or discouraged youth across Canada, including Indigenous, newcomer and low-income youth living in underserved neighbourhoods.

What a waste. The youth suffer in poverty, and their families and communities are affected. One recent study put the national economic cost of youth unemployment at $27.7-billion.

But there is another number worth considering. In the third quarter of 2016, an estimated 483,340 entry-level jobs were vacant. Every one of those jobs offers a paycheque.

Since January, 2015, Birch Hill Equity Partners has been collaborating with Prince’s Charities Canada (PCC) to focus on those segments of the youth population which are most distant from the labour market. Our shared interest is Indigenous youth in urban areas and on reserve.

PCC co-ordinates the Canadian charitable work of Prince Charles, taking up his challenge to close the gap between business and community. Our goal is to harness business expertise and community know-how to tackle youth unemployment.

Some think that persistently high joblessness is a problem for government, community or charities. But with 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector, there is clearly a role for business.

A valuable lesson we’ve learned working with PCC is that efficient and equitable hiring practices are important. Early on, we noted that the abundance of hiring fairs wasn’t helping Indigenous youth. We worked with businesses, youth agencies and aboriginal groups to design a new kind of career market. We reached deep into the community, and drew hundreds of young people to events in Toronto and Brantford, Ont.

Birch Hill and PCC hosted more than 600 business leaders for National Aboriginal Day 2016. We urged our colleagues to take up Call to Action 92 from Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which focuses on the business role in reconciliation. Three dozen businesses joined our youth employment work.

A year ago, we hired our first community connector to work with the Six Nations and New Credit First Nations. We also have a community connector in Toronto, and are hiring more. Their job is to build strong ties between the Indigenous community and businesses.

In the past six months, Birch Hill and PCC have turned to the online space to reach out. There are lots of jobs platforms, but they are not meeting the needs of Indigenous and other youth. We’ve identified a startup that uses character-based hiring – an approach that takes personal qualities into account, rather than just existing skills – to lower the barriers that youth face.

As a private-equity firm, Birch Hill works to build successful businesses. We’re bringing those skills to bear in collaboration with youth-serving agencies. We have key members of our team in project development, management, financial development and development of a long-term, sustainable business plan for the online platform. We’re also providing financial support, and encouraging other businesses to do the same, in the startup phase.

PCC is the vital catalyst that harnesses all the players in powerful collective action. Through its British connections, it brings more than four decades of practical experience by Prince Charles and his social ventures. I’ve seen the value of the British work firsthand during several fact-finding visits to London. PCC also brings skills and experience from its business-community collaboration work, active in Canada since 2012.

We know that there are lots of things that we can’t change in the world, but businesses can certainly change the way we think about hiring employees and the way we think about people developing their careers.

Our decision to invest in the aboriginal community is something that we should do, must do and, if we get it right, is going to make Canada so much better.

