A former diplomat, Colin Robertson is vice-president and fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

Ministers and negotiators from Canada and Mexico fly to Washington this week to hear how the Trump administration wants to change the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA).

For Canada, the overriding objective is a deal that sustains and improves access to the U.S. market. The U.S. market accounts for nearly three-quarters of our trade and sustains an estimated 1.9 million Canadian jobs.

Report Typo/Error