In 21 months as Canada’s Heritage Minister, Mélanie Joly has become known for saying as little as possible in as many words as possible. She always seems to be playing for time, despite insisting that she’s hard at work crafting a Canadian cultural policy revolution for the digital age.

Ms. Joly will have one last chance to reverse that impression when, next month, she finally unveils her plan to help Canada’s struggling private broadcasters stay afloat all while answering calls from local creators for more funding to help them produce domestic programming.

